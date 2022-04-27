SAGUACHE COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — The Saguache County Sheriff’s Office says possible human remains were found on Monday evening near the North Crestone Campground.

The sheriff’s office said it received a tip about possible human bones located near the forest service gate on Saguache County Road 71. When the sheriff’s office arrived on scene, they found the bones, which appeared to be human, and they looked like they were burned or cremated. The sheriff’s office said it looked like ashes were mixed in with the bones.

The Saguache County Coroner also arrived on scene and believed the bones were human.

On Tuesday, the Colorado Bureau of Investigation’s crime scene evidence team arrived on scene. The coroner’s office, CBI, and a forensic anthropologist are now working to positively identify the bones and determine if they are human.

The sheriff’s office said they do not believe at this time that the remains are Suzanne Morphew or Kristal Reisinger.

If you have any information about the possible remains, please contact the sheriff’s office at 719-655-2544.