Possible drunk driver causes head-on crash on I-70 (Wheat Ridge Police Department)

WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. (KDVR) — The Wheat Ridge Police Department is investigating a serious crash that happened on Friday morning.

The crash was reported before 5:15 a.m. near Interstate 70 and Ward Road.

Police said a truck was traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes of I-70 when it crashed into multiple vehicles.

Police said that “miraculously,” the driver was not seriously injured. He is being investigated for driving under the influence.

WRPD said he is also being jailed on two domestic violence warrants.

Police said a woman driving in the area after the crash hit some debris and received minor injuries.