FIRESTONE, Colo. (KDVR) — The Firestone Police Department is investigating a possible attempted child abduction in the area of Timberline Avenue and Aspen Street that occurred at 7 a.m. on Monday.

The suspect is described as a white male wearing a black and white long-sleeved flannel shirt. The suspect was also wearing blue jeans and a red baseball cap.

Anyone with any information regarding this incident is asked to call the Firestone Police Department at 303-833-0811.