Possible armed robbery near Bear Creek Apartments in Boulder

BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) – The CU Boulder Police Department (CUPD) is asking for information about a reported armed robbery at the Bear Creek Apartments on Wednesday about 11:30 a.m.

The victim told the CUPD they set up a meeting to sell a video-game system. The potential buyer showed a gun and took the gaming system, according to the victim.

Police are looking for two suspects. The first suspect is described as a Hispanic man with short, black hair, wearing a gray sweatshirt and blue jeans. The second suspect is described as a Black man, wearing a hooded sweatshirt with the hood over his head, a black mask and a black puffy winter coat.

Police are also looking for the suspect’s car, described as a gold or tan, four-door, 1980s model sedan with damage to the front bumper.

The Bear Creek Apartments are located at 3275 Apache Rd. in Boulder.

Anyone with information is asked to contact CUPD at 303-492-6666. To leave an anonymous tip, contact Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers.