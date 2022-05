JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office received a positive identification for a nonverbal inmate in their jail.

Jeffco Sheriff’s Office says this was not a ‘special needs’ situation, but a case where the inmate chose silence as a way to prolong the booking process.

The inmate’s identity has not yet been released. Jeffco Sheriff’s Office thanks the public for their help in this case.