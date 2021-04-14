Portions of Heil Valley Ranch to remain closed through September following Cal-Wood Fire

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Portions of Heil Valley Ranch will remain closed through September 2021 due to safety concerns and the ongoing Cal-Wood Fire recovery process.

Boulder County Commissioners approved the full closure of the Geer Canyon access at Heil Valley Ranch.

Boulder County Parks & Open Space- Bridge leading to the Lichen Loop at the main trailhead.

The closure includes:

Corral parking area

Main trailhead

Wapiti Trail

The Lichen Loop Trail

The Overland Trail

Grindstone Quarry Trail

Boulder County Commissioners said more than 10 miles of trail at Heil Valley Ranch can still be accessed from the Picture Rock trailhead near Lyons and will remain open.

Boulder County Parks and Open Space said staff will replace damaged visitor amenities and park infrastructure including bridges, fencing, parking stops, and signage over this spring and summer.