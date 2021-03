JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — The Colorado Department of Transportation says C-470 eastbound is back open at West Alameda Parkway following a crash and icy conditions.

The crash happened around 3:38 a.m. Friday morning. A Jefferson County Sheriff’s Deputy received minor injuries in the crash and was taken to the hospital as a precaution.

The person in the other vehicle also received minor injuries.