BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — The Colorado Department of Transportation says the westbound lanes of US-36 are closed near Superior due to a serious crash.

The crash happened before 8:30 a.m. Monday morning. The Broomfield Police Department said traffic is being diverted off at the West Flatiron Crossing Drive exit.

Police said to expect significant delays due to the crash.

Police did not say how many people were injured in the crash. The Boulder County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the cause of the crash.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.