MEAD, Colo. (KDVR) — The Colorado Department of Transportation says the right lane of southbound Interstate 25 is closed south of Mead due to an incident involving a semi.

TRAFFIC ALERT: Right lane of I-25 SB just south of Mead currently closed because of an incident involving a semi. We are working to get more details but based on law enforcement presence, it looks serious and we expect lane closures to be in place for a while. pic.twitter.com/dvb7QXDYS2 — Emily Allen (@EmilyAReports) May 21, 2021

The lane closure started around 7:15 a.m. on Friday.

We reached out to the Colorado State Patrol for details about what happened and are waiting to hear back.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.