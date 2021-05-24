Portion of Parker Road closed in both directions due to major crash

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — The Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office says a major crash involving four vehicles at South Parker Road and South Chambers Road has closed Parker Road in both directions.

The crash happened around 6 a.m. Parker Road is closed from Long Avenue in Centennial to Progress Way near Aurora.

The intersection of South Parker Road and South Chambers Road will remain closed through the morning, according to the sheriffs office.

Deputies working a major car accident at S. Parker Rd and S. Chambers Rd. 4 cars involved. Please avoid the area. Intersection will be closed through morning rush hour. Serious injuries. One victim being extricated. @CSP_News is handling. Detour: Belleview north/Orchard south. pic.twitter.com/pS7ueE0QqP — Arapahoe Sheriff (@ArapahoeSO) May 24, 2021

Serious injuries have been reported in the crash but its unknown how many people were injured.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.