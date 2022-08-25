ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — The Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a major crash involving an RTD bus and multiple vehicles on Thursday morning.

The crash happened before 6:30 a.m. near Parker Road and Orchard Road.

The sheriff’s office said four people were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The Colorado Department of Transportation said the northbound lanes of Parker Road are closed near Cherry Creek State Park. Please avoid the area and take an alternate route.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.