Porch pirates caught on camera in Denver, police asking for information

DENVER (KDVR) – Police are asking for help identifying two suspects and a vehicle seen on video stealing from porches in Denver neighborhoods.

Porch pirate suspects

The suspects have been recorded on camera north of East 56th Avenue between Central Park Boulevard and the wildlife reserve.

The suspect seen wearing a light hooded sweatshirt has a tattoo on the right side of her chest, a tattoo just below her left elbow that appears to be a tribal design band and a tattoo with “believe” and flowers on right forearm, according to Denver police.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers is offering up to a $2,000 reward.

Anyone with information can leave an anonymous tip to the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers tip line at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous.