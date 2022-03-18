EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help to find a man suspected of stealing an item valued at $17,000 from a porch.
The incident happened on Feb. 22 around 2:30 p.m. in an unincorporated area of El Paso County next to Austin Bluffs Parkway and Old Farm Drive.
The sheriff’s office said the homeowner’s Ring doorbell captured the video footage of a man pulling up to the home, stealing a package off their porch, and leaving.
It is unclear what the package was, but the sheriff’s office said it was valued at $17,000.
The suspect, identified as Adolphus Mathis, 27, was driving a mid-2000’s blue Ford Focus hatchback.
Mathis is described as:
- Black
- 5 feet 9 inches tall
- 145 pounds
- Brown eyes
- Brunette hair
The sheriff’s office said that anyone with information on Mathis’ whereabouts to please call the EPSO Investigations tip line at 719-520-7777. If you have real-time information on an exact location of him, please call EPSO dispatch at 719-390-5555.