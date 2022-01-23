Porch pirate caught on camera leaves behind clue that could lead to arrest

DENVER (KDVR) — A porch pirate thief was caught on camera in the City Park West neighborhood taking a package out of a front yard but leaving behind a credit card and pack of cigarettes.

“He pulls this stick out of his pants then sticks it under the gate. He then he runs, and when he runs, his cigarettes and debit card fell out on the ground,” Denise Donaldson, the homeowner who had the package stolen said.

Donaldson said she found the credit card that had the name Heather Dennis on it, so she decided to post the video and card (with the number blurred) on Nextdoor.

“I thought maybe it was his girlfriend’s credit card because I knew something wasn’t right,” Donaldson said.

On social media, Dennis saw the post and responded. Dennis declined to interview with FOX31 and Channel 2, but she did tell us the suspect busted her car window, stole her purse and used her card to buy liquor and cigarettes just a few miles down the road from Donaldson’s home.

“They actually have a picture of him buying beer and cigarettes at a liquor store using her debit card,” Donaldson said.

Donaldson said the suspect may need to find a new line of work.

“I think he felt stupid he lost the main money card and ended up with a pair of blue jeans. I’m like, ‘Well yeah, so much for that theft,'” Donaldson said.

Denver police stated they do have two separate reports from Heather Dennis regarding someone breaking into her car on Jan. 20 and stealing her purse, and she reported the next day that someone used her credit card to make purchases. Both cases remain open with no arrest(s).

DPD encourages anyone who recognizes him and/or can help us to locate him, to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867).