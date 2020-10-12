Popularity of indoor houseplants grows into Fall

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (KDVR) — Indoor houseplant sales continue to soar this Fall for metro-area plant shops.

Typically, sales of indoor houseplants tend to fade after the Spring, but during the pandemic they soared into the Summer and beyond.

“We expect it’s going to keep on growing. No pun intended!” said Annie Houston, owner of Birdsall & Co. in Englewood.

Like toilet paper and hand sanitizer, houseplants became popular items during the pandemic.

Many people were scooping them up to help beautify their homes while they were stuck at home due to COVID-19.

“Once you start getting your first plant it’s rare you stop with just your first plant. You’re going to keep going as long as there’s room in your house,” Houston explained.

Collecting and caring for houseplants is a hobby you can all year long.

But during the Fall and Winter months, Houston said there are certain things you need to be aware of.

“Less water during the winter, although you still need to water because it’s still going to be really dry. What you may want to do more of in the winter is misting them. Spray your plants, mist them. Because what they lack a lot during the winter is humidity,” she said.

When it comes to repotting indoor houseplants this time of year, Houston offered this advice:

“It’s better to re-pot the plant in the Spring and Summer. When the cold months are coming around, plants go sort of dormant and don’t like to be bothered. They’re a little like bears. They just want to lay low and aren’t pushing any growth,” Houston said.

In terms of which indoor houseplants are the best to buy right now for beginners, Houston suggested the following:

Pathos

Snake plants

Spider plants

Bird of Paradise

Each one of those plants is considered low maintenance and easy to care for.