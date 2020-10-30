Popular vacation spot on Lake Granby destroyed in East Troublesome Fire

GRANBY, Colo. (KDVR) — For the first time since fleeing with three T-shirts and a pair of jeans, Paul Hedgecock and his son walked the campground that has been in his family for decades.

The Highland Marina on Lake Granby has been a prime spot for vacationers, boaters and fisherman. Now it’s reduced to twisted metal and ash after the East Troublesome Fire blew through the area last week.

“This is the only place it crossed the highway,” Hedgecock said. “It just jumped around. It’s like a tornado or something.”

The East Troublesome Fire pummeled the bait and tackle shop at the entrance, leaving just a hole in the ground.

Hedgecock lost his home, as did his daughter. By his count, 43 other structures including RVs and mobile homes were destroyed.

Just arrived at Lake Granby, where we’re getting our first up-close look at the destruction from the #EastTroublesomeFire. @KDVR pic.twitter.com/FeE2tuATyT — Alex Rose (@AlexRoseNews) October 29, 2020

“They were all places where people came up to have fun, and they loved their places,” Hedgecock said.

Despite the devastation, Hedgecock remains optimistic they’ll still be able to hold boats this spring.

“We still have docks and we can still house people, we just got a lot of cleaning up to do,” Hedgecock said. “It’ll be different. There won’t be any trees, but that’ll make the view better from the top of the hill. Look at that view. Makes it all good.”

Friends of the family have set up a GoFundMe to help the Hedgecocks pay for rebuilding the marina.