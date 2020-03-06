Popular park near Capitol reopens following large clean-up effort

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER (KDVR) -- A downtown Denver park that was closed due to unsanitary conditions has reopened.

Lincoln Memorial Park, nestled midway between the state Capitol and the City and County Building, was declared a public health hazard in mid-January after complaints ranging from human waste to drug paraphernalia to rats.

Twenty rat treatments and more than $16,000 later, the park reopened Thursday.

“It’s good to see the grass again,” said Denver resident Raymond McGill.

McGill missed being able to relax in the park.

“I was happy when they closed it up because it needed to be cleaned up!” he said.

Posted signs also remind visitors that the park closes at 11 p.m. A curfew is being enforced.

“It’s good to be able to sit in our city and view our Capitol and actually be a clean park,” said McGill.