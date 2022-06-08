JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — A popular trail in Golden Gate Canyon State Park has been renamed after John Denver, and the change is now permanent.

Gov. Polis joined with members of John Denver’s family Wednesday to rename the Mountain Lion Trail at the park to the “John Denver’s Rocky Mountain High Trail.”

“Here in Colorado, we’ve always known that our majestic mountains, our bright blue skies, our starlit nights, and our forest and streams were the stuff of legends – but John Denver made them the stuff of song lyrics too. And not just any lyrics, but world-famous lyrics that span genres and generations,” said Gov. Polis. “My parents took me to my first concert to see John Denver at Red Rocks in 1980 when I was five, and I danced in the aisles and our family continues dancing to this day to John Denver’s incredible music. As we continue to protect our environment and ensure Coloradans can thrive for generations to come, I am thrilled to commemorate the 50th anniversary of our state song Rocky Mountain High in such a meaningful way.”

You can watch the announcement on FOX31 NOW in the plater above.