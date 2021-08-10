Poor air quality lingers on Front Range, action alert day extended to Wednesday

DENVER (KDVR) — As wildfire smoke and fine particulates continue to saturate the air along the Front Range, health officials have extended the Action Alert Day through 4 p.m. Wednesday.

Ozone concentrations and fine particulates are expected to reach the Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups category on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The ozone reading on the Air Quality Index was 80, which is at the moderate level. Unusually sensitive people should refrain from working or exercising for an extended time outside.

The particulate measure on the AQI was 108, which is in the Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups category. Under this level, people with heart or lung disease, older adults, and children should keep time outside to a minimum.

When will the air quality improve? The Pinpoint Weather team forecast a slight improvement on Thursday and more improvement on Friday. Friday features a higher chance of rain/thunderstorms and that could help “wash” smoke out of the air.