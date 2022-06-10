DENVER (KDVR) — Pools throughout the Denver metro are opening in time for the summer heat, but lifeguard shortages are often impacting when the public can access them.

Recreation departments throughout the region say they are far short of the number of lifeguards needed to operate safe public pools. Some cities have even closed pools or limited their hours in response.

The public is urged to check their local recreation centers before showing up at a pool to make sure they’re open.

Here’s a list of where you can find that information for cities throughout the Denver metro region.

Public pools in the Denver metro area