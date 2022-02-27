WESTMINSTER, Colo. (KDVR) — As the world continues to watch the conflict in Ukraine, many in Colorado want to do something to make a difference.

The son of a retired Denver police officer is organizing a unique effort of his own.

Eli Lobato told FOX31 he was devastated by the loss, but touched by the compassion shown to those in need over the past year. Now he wants to do something to help those in Ukraine.

“It doesn’t matter if they’re in another country, we’re with them. We’re here,” he said.

Lobato is organizing a pool tournament scheduled to take place on Saturday, March 5 at 7 p.m. at the Hoffbrau Colorado Bar and Grill to raise support. The event will also feature live music.

Owner Ken Harrell told FOX31 he has provided the venue for fundraisers that support wildfires, law enforcement, and first responders.

“The people that have helped me, I just want to pass that on, we’re all human beings, we’re all one family,” he said.

Lobato is the proud son of retired police officer Ron Lobato, who told FOX31 he is proud of his son for making an effort to help others.

“I’m here to support him, his family is here to support him,” he said.

The tournament admission fee is $20. The winner will choose the verified Ukraine-focused charity where the winnings are donated.