Pooch pirates stealing puppies from local pet store

CENTENNIAL, Colo. (KDVR) — We’ve all heard of the porch pirate, but pet stores are on the lookout for pooch pirates.

Thieves are walking into some metro pet stores and swiping dogs before anyone even notices they’re gone.

Perfect Pets in Centennial has seen more than its fair share of puppy thefts in recent months. The most recent one happened this past Saturday when a man walked into the store and swiped a $2,700 cocker spaniel puppy before anyone could react.

“Of all the things to steal, a puppy is the worst thing — other than maybe a baby,” said Bianca Rose, a manager at the store.

Fortunately for the store, the whole thing was caught on camera. Multiple cameras recorded the theft.

Rose said the man spent almost seven minutes in the store looking at puppies before swiping the dog.

A thief stole a puppy from Perfect Pets in Centennial on June 26, 2021.

Surveillance video shows employees running after him moments later, but it was too late.

Sadly, this is just the latest in a string of puppy thefts from Perfect Pets. At least six dogs have been swiped from the store this year alone.

“It’s calmed down a bit, but crime has been a lot higher with COVID, unfortunately,” Rose said.

In one recent case, thieves smashed store windows to get inside and steal two dogs.

“What do you do? Leave the puppies locked so people can’t play with them? That’s the worst,” Rose said.

The thief was seen leaving the store in a white Nissan Maxima with temporary plates. If you recognize the man, contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP.