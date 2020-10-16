Poll workers describe what it’s like to help an election run smoothly in Colorado

DENVER (KDVR) — The Presidential Election is underway with ballots being delivered to Denver voters. Early voting is up 2400 percent in Colorado in comparison to 2016.

Plenty of voters may still want to vote in person on or before election day.

Those stepping up with the knowledge to handle the voting process are election judges.

Trainings, part online, part in person, have been taking place since the beginning of the month and will continue over the next couple weeks leading up to election day.

Election judge simulation training prepares judges for anything and everything, from registering voters to getting them their ballots.

Judges also learn de-escalation techniques, just in case someone gets aggressive, because we are operating in a volatile time.