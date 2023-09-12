DENVER (KDVR) — Between the Denver Broncos and the University of Colorado Buffaloes, there’s plenty of football to watch this season. But you can’t show up empty-handed to a watch party.

CU Boulder is buzzing after the team’s win against Nebraska landed them at No. 18 in the AP Top 25 poll. And despite the Broncos’ first-game loss, it’s not time to give up yet.

Whether you’re watching the game with your fantasy football league or you’re just into football for the Super Bowl commercials, there’s one thing that everyone’s interested in, the food.

FOX31 wants to know what Denver’s favorite football snacks are. You can vote from the choices below:

Next weekend’s games will be here before you know it. Stay tuned and FOX31 will announce the results so you can bring the fan-favorite food to your next party.