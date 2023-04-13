DENVER (KDVR) — The 2024 elections are more than a year away, but a new poll shows Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert could be in for another tight race in 2024.

Our political analysts discuss that new poll, and the future of Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District on Colorado Point of View. The poll conducted by the left-leaning Global Strategy Group shows Rep. Boebert tied with Democratic challenger Adam Frisch at 45%. The poll also found voters are leaning toward Republicans on a generic ballot by 11%.

The 3rd Congressional District was the closest race in the entire country in 2022. Our political analysts said this shows it will be close again next year.

“There’s a lot to be said and done on Election Day. What’s interesting for Democrats though is this is a really solid red district and in re-districting in 2020, it became more solidly red,” FOX31/Channel 2 political analysts and Democratic strategist Andy Boian said. “It shows we’ve got a fighting chance and it shows that the constituency in the 3rd Congressional District is dissatisfied with their current representative.”

“I think there’s going to be more money coming in this time, and more scrutiny on both sides of this,” FOX31/Channel 2 political analysts and Republican strategist Michael Fields said. “Frisch kind of got through with people thinking he couldn’t win, didn’t look at his voting record on the Aspen City Council that closely, how closely does he tie himself to Joe Biden over the next couple years because this is going to be a long two-year campaign.”

You can watch our analysts break down another race likely to be close in 2024, Colorado’s 8th Congressional District, on Colorado Point of View this Saturday at 7:30 p.m. on Colorado’s Very Own Channel 2.