DENVER (KDVR) — Gov. Jared Polis made several stops around the state on Friday to go over wildfire prevention efforts. He started by unveiling new legislation that would bring about a major change for the state if passed.

The bill would create an office of climate preparedness at the state level. The goal of the new office is to streamline the state’s response to wildfires, making it easier for agencies to coordinate as a unit. The office would have to design and implement an action plan no later than next December.

On top of the new office, the bill would also designate $15 million for helping wildfire victims rebuild their homes immediately after the damage is done. The relief would come through grant dollars. State leaders say this is all about being proactive.

“There is no question: We are living through the early stages of the climate change crisis right now. We are not going to sit back and watch our state go up in flames, our communities devastated and our neighbors losing everything they have,” said Senate President Steve Fenberg of Boulder, a prime sponsor of the measure.

The bill also allocates $20 million of funding from the federal government to get more air tankers and helicopters into the air to continue to fight wildfires.

Polis and the state’s Division of Fire and Prevention Control released this year’s Wildfire Preparedness Plan. It lays out the state’s plan to fight fires by air, along with crews and equipment on the ground. The unveiling came on an extreme fire weather day.

Leaders said the threat of Colorado seeing more days under extreme weather advisories is exactly why they are laying out plans now ahead of what could be an active year.

“The strategy for Colorado for unwanted fires is fairly simple, if you will: It is early detection and aggressive intentional attacks,” said Mike Morgan, Colorado Division of Fire Prevention and Control director.

Polis and state fire leaders detailed their plan of attack for potential wildfires coming this year. Getting aircraft in the sky will be a major key.

“Two additional Type-1 helicopters, rapid response large and fastest response to wildland fires, carrying hundreds of gallons of flame retardant or water, and it’s critical to mention we will be competing with other states on these contracts, and we are doing everything we can to secure additional capacity in the short, medium and long term,” Polis said.

Those aircraft will be paid for by extra federal dollars lawmakers announced Friday. Two of the plan’s four major points include aerial tactics but, Polis said Friday that the state will have to wait for one of those strategies.

“Last year we made investments to secure a Firehawk helicopter. There is one out there to view, but that’s not ours. Our helicopter is delivered in early May. It will then begin the adaptation process and the improvement process,” Polis said.

He told reporters the Firehawk that will hold a ton of water won’t be ready until December. The state’s Department of Public Safety reminded Coloradans that, even if the state did have all the aircraft available, high winds like those that have impacted the weather for the last few weeks would make them hard to use.

“As much as we’d love to have aircraft available, sometimes the wind will prevent us from putting available aircraft. We have prepositioned strike teams, engines and firefighters around the state in strategic locations to try to be ready in the event we need them as well,” said Stan Hilkey, Colorado Department of Public Safety executive director.

Leaders also talked about this being a big statewide effort this year, meaning crews that aren’t experiencing a drought will likely be called on to send equipment and crews to help crews in drier areas.