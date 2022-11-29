COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KXRM) — Governor Jared Polis will be in Colorado Springs on Tuesday to honor first responders, heroes, and victims of the Club Q shooting.

According to the Office for Gov. Polis, he will be in Colorado Springs making several stops across the city, including at the Club Q memorial, Atrevida Beer Company, the Colorado Springs Police Department, and the 911 Call Center, along with Inside Out Youth Services.

During his stop in Colorado Springs, Polis will “visit with individuals, families, and community members affected by the tragic shooting at Club Q and to help the community heal,” according to a press release.

The deadly shooting at Club Q took place overnight on Saturday, Nov. 19. The suspect is now in custody after being treated for injuries sustained after clubgoers reportedly tackled and subdued the alleged shooter.

On Monday, Nov. 28, the Colorado Springs Police Department updated the number of victims during the Club Q shooting:

5 deceased community members

17 community members who are injured because of a gunshot wound

5 community members who were injured, but not because of a gunshot wound

12 community members who were a victim with no visible injuries

Police are asking anyone in the community who might have been a victim, has information about a potential victim, might have seen something or has information about this incident, to contact the Federal Bureau of Investigation by calling 1-800-CALL-FBI (or 1-800-225-5324).