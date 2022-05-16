DENVER (KDVR) — Governor Jared Polis will sign legislation into law to save Coloradans money on everyday items, cut property taxes, and help entrepreneurs and small businesses.

The bill signing will take place on Monday at 10:45 a.m. You can watch it live above on FOX31 NOW.

The governor will sign SB22-238 on 2023-2024 property tax, HB22-1416 on property tax administrative procedures, and HB22-1351 on temporarily reducing road user charges.

