DENVER (KDVR) — Governor Jared Polis said all public buildings will lower flags to half-mast for the next five days to honor the victims of the Colorado Springs Club Q mass shooting.

The remembrance will go into effect from sunrise Monday through sunset Saturday, the governor’s office said.

“Flags will be lowered for 5 days to remember each of the 5 individuals who lost their lives in this senseless tragedy,” Polis’ office said in a release.

In addition to the half-mast flags, the Pride flag will be flown at the state Capitol for the next five days, the release said.

The City of Boulder said the Pride flag will be flown at the downtown courthouse on Monday to show “solidarity with the people of Colorado Springs.”

What happened at Club Q late Saturday night

A 22-year-old gunman shot and killed five people with a semiautomatic rifle and 25 more were injured inside an LGTBQ+ nightclub in Colorado Springs late Saturday night.

The suspect, identified as Anderson Lee Aldrich, was subdued by “heroic” patrons and arrested by police who arrived within minutes, authorities said Sunday.

Police said Aldrich is being treated for the injuries he likely incurred when someone grabbed a handgun from the gunman and hit him with it, Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers told The New York Times.

Polis’ statement on the Club Q tragedy

“This is horrific, sickening, and devastating. My heart breaks for the family and friends of those lost, injured, and traumatized in this horrific shooting. I have spoken with Mayor Suthers and made it clear that every state resource is available to local law enforcement in Colorado Springs. We are eternally grateful for the brave individuals who blocked the gunman likely saving lives in the process and for the first responders who responded swiftly to this horrific shooting. Colorado stands with our LGTBQ community and everyone impacted by this tragedy as we mourn together.” Gov. Jared Polis

Ways to help victims and families involved in the shooting

Donations can be made to the Colorado Healing Fund and several GoFundMe links that have been set up for the victims.

An update on the mass shooting is not expected until before noon on Monday.