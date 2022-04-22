DENVER (KDVR) — As Colorado’s wildfire season expands beyond the summer months, Gov. Jared Polis along with other state officials will address the public on wildfire response.

The 2021-2022 fire season is already underway, considering the Marshall fire in December being the most destructive fire in Colorado history.

Several wildfires have broken out since, including April 10 of this year when four different wildfires broke out on the same day.

Polis is expected to discuss the ongoing and new efforts by the state to prepare for future wildfires.

The announcement will take place Friday morning around 8:30 a.m. from the Colorado State Capitol. Watch it on FOX31 Now.