DENVER (KDVR) — Gov. Jared Polis and a group of state governors sent a letter to President Joe Biden on Tuesday, “expressing hope” that marijuana will be rescheduled by the end of the year.

Polis was joined in the letter by the governors of Illinois, Louisiana, Maryland, New York and New Jersey.

In the letter, the governors noted that the Department of Health and Human Services has recommended that the Drug Enforcement Administration reschedule marijuana from Schedule I to Schedule III. This would move the drug to a less restrictive category under federal law.

“We hope that DEA will follow suit and reschedule cannabis to Schedule III this year, given that 88 percent of Americans are in favor of legalization for medical or recreational use,” the governors’ letter states. “Rescheduling cannabis aligns with a safe, regulated product that Americans can trust.”

Cannabis is currently a Schedule I drug, listed among those considered to have no accepted medical use and have a high potential for abuse. This makes marijuana classified on the same level as heroin, LSD, MDMA and psilocybin mushrooms.

Schedule III drugs are defined as having a moderate to low potential for physical and psychological dependence. They currently include ketamine, anabolic steroids, testosterone and acetaminophen with codeine.

What marijuana rescheduling would do

Federal rescheduling would allow cannabis-related businesses to take ordinary tax deductions, like any other business, according to Polis’ office. The cannabis industry generated an estimated $30 billion in sales revenue in 2022 and is estimated to generate over $71 billion by 2030, the governor’s office said.

According to the Colorado Department of Revenue, the state has collected $232.9 million in tax revenue from marijuana sales from January through October of this year. Last year the state collected $325.1 million.

The governors’ letter recognized that 38 states have created state markets and regulatory systems.

“This policy shift will solidify the state-regulated improvements that have governed safely for more than a decade,” the governors wrote. “Most significantly, it will benefit our constituents by further protecting public health and safety. State programs have also delivered $15 billion in tax revenue to states for use in education, law enforcement and other gubernatorial priorities that have been historically underfunded.”

The governors also said regulated cannabis markets are safer than alternatives.

“Rescheduling Cannabis to a Schedule III protects Americans from more dangerous drug use,” the governors declared in the letter. “Products sold in the state-legal cannabis marketplace are significantly safer than myriad alternatives, including opioids. Cannabis access is also associated with reduced rates of opioid use and abuse, opioid-related hospitalizations, opioid-related traffic fatalities, opioid-related drug treatment admissions and opioid-related overdose deaths.

“While opioids killed more than 80,000 people last year, cannabis use killed no one. In our 50 states, we have seen first-hand the devastation born by the opioid epidemic. Families torn apart, kids left without fathers and mothers, jobs lost forever, communities in tatters. Thoughts and prayers are not enough,” the governors’ letter continued. “We need real solutions to our addiction epidemic.”

Other well-known street drugs, like cocaine, fentanyl, oxycodone and methadone are classified as Schedule II drugs, meaning they have medically accepted uses, but with a high potential for abuse and or addiction.

Drugs can also be Schedule IV, which includes Xanax and Valium, or Schedule V, which includes Robitussin AC.