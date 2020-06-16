Polis to authorize law that will allow Colorado state employees to bargain a contract with the state

DENVER (KDVR) — Gov. Jared Polis will authorize a law on Tuesday that will allow Colorado state employees to collectively bargain a contract with the state.

This will take place during a digital bill signing ceremony.

This law will allow state employees to have a seat at the table when the state makes decisions about their jobs and livelihoods.

Supporters of this soon-to-be law say this is an important example of how elected officials can help “turn the tide on decades of systemic inequality.” With this law going into effect, state workers will be able to negotiate with the state to improve their pay, benefits, workplace safety and efficiency.