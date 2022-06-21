DENVER (KDVR) — Governor Jared Polis, along with Aurora Mayor Mike Coffman, will announce work to help staff pools this summer in our state.

Gov. Polis will address the delayed opening of swimming pools due to staffing issues.

The news conference is scheduled to take place at 11:45 a.m.

The City of Aurora recently started an incentivized training program to help curb the lifeguard shortage.

Employees who are hired will be trained after they are hired.

“In the past we would have to go through all the training and everything before actually getting hired. We’re now hiring kids before that and then training them after which gives them an opportunity to not only have free training, but they actually get paid to train and become certified as lifeguards for us,” the City of Aurora said.

A City of Aurora recreation center lifeguard application can be found here.

