DENVER (KDVR) — The Central 70 Project, which completely redeveloped a 10-mile stretch of I-70 through Denver and removed an aging viaduct in the area, will see a boost in funding from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.

The Colorado Department of Transportation already began testing for a portion of the westbound express lanes through the project on Tuesday. The cost of rebuilding the interstate through Denver is $1.2 billion.

Wednesday, Gov. Jared Polis will join Senator Michael Bennet, Denver Mayor Michael Hancock and Congresswoman Diana DeGette to welcome White House Senior Advisor and Infrastructure Coordinator Mitch Landrieu to highlight how the new infrastructure act will impact the massive improvement to the highway.

