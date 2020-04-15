Polis speaks about Rockies’ season, return of youth sports

DENVER (KDVR) — During a press conference Wednesday afternoon, Gov. Jared Polis addressed concerns about whether fans will be able to attend Major League Baseball and youth sports games this year.

FOX31 Political Reporter Joe St. George asked the governor if he would be willing to tell Rockies and Broncos fans that they cannot attend games.

“The leagues have been acting very responsibly,” the governor said.

Polis said the MLB is considering a number of ideas, including playing games at spring training facilities without fans.

On Tuesday, MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred said the league will not return until “the public health situation is improved to the point that we’re comfortable that we can play games in a manner that is safe for our players, our employees, our fans and in a way that will not impact the public health situation adversely,” according to Fox Business.

Polis said as a baseball fan, he hopes there is a season this year.

“I don’t think it’s going to look any other baseball season we’ve seen before,” he said.

Polis did not directly address the upcoming Broncos season.

He did speak about youth sports and how the coronavirus might impact them this summer.

“I think there’s a way (youth sports) can occur, but it’s not going to be the same way. You’re not going to be able to have, in any context, bleachers full of fans. You’ll have to be very careful about how that’s done,” Polis said.

The governor said the return of sports is important, but must be done in a safe way.

“Sports are a part of our life that is required for us to be able to live sustainably for a period of months, and how can we integrate that back in — in a way that’s safe and doesn’t put the lives of our fellow Coloradans in jeopardy?” Polis said.