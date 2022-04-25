DENVER (KDVR) — Universal pre-K is one step closer to becoming a reality for thousands of Colorado families.

Gov. Polis is signing a bill Monday that would assign the newly-created Department of Early Childhood the responsibility of rolling out the state’s new program for universal pre-K.

The program is expected to save Colorado families on average $4,300 per year and offers 10 hours per week of free preschool education the year before entering kindergarten.

Universal Pre-K was overwhelmingly approved by voters in the 2020 election, with 67% voting in favor of Proposition EE: an incremental tax on cigarettes and nicotine products to fund the program.

Polis is signing the bill at noon. You can watch the bill signing live on FOX31 NOW in the player above.