Polis says food trucks are allowed to operate at rest areas

DENVER (KDVR) — Gov. Polis issued an executive order on Saturday that will allow food trucks to operate at Colorado’s rest areas to support truckers and the movement of commercial vehicle activities.

Polis says the goal of the order is to help truck drivers have access to affordable meals on the road.

“As Coloradans continue to take precautions including wearing masks and staying home, we are all grateful for the hard work of Colorado’s truckers, who are working hard to ensure that our supply chain runs smoothly and our grocery shelves are stocked. In addition to expressing thanks to truckers, we are taking action and remove barriers and regulations that get in the way of our truckers having access to freshly made meals,” said Polis.

“This action will help Colorado’s truckers have access to fresh and affordable meals on the road and help our small food truck businesses continue to support themselves in a way that also supports our critical supply chain needs and our community. I encourage food truck operators to help truckers who are helping all of us by getting out to Colorado’s rest stops.”