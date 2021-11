School buses parked in Helena, Mont., ahead of the beginning of the school year, Friday, Aug. 20, 2021. School districts across the country are coping with a shortage of bus drivers, a dilemma that comes even as they struggle to start a new school year during a new surge of the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Iris Samuels)

BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) — Gov. Jared Polis is visiting the Boulder Valley School District Wednesday, to continue a push to convert more school buses to clean energy.

This move comes after Polis released a $40 billion state budget, that includes funding for the electrification of state school bus fleets, claiming the investment will save the state money on fuel and operations in the long run.

Polis will be speaking at the Boulder Valley School District Transportation Center Wednesday afternoon.