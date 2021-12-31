Polis pardons 1,351 people convicted of marijuana possession

Denver budtenders are preparing for large crowds looking to celebrate the nationally recognized cannabis holiday. COVID19 hasn’t slowed marijuana sales and certainly won’t stop the 420 fun.

DENVER (KDVR) — Gov. Jared Polis granted pardons to 1,351 Coloradans who were convicted of having 2 ounces or less of marijuana, an amount that is now legal for adults to have in the state.

The pardons apply to state-level convictions. The people impacted did not have to apply, nor did the governor evaluate each person who was pardoned through the process.

“Adults can legally possess marijuana in Colorado, just as they can beer or wine,” Polis stated in a news release. “It’s unfair that 1,351 additional Coloradans had permanent blemishes on their record that interfered with employment, credit, and gun ownership, but today we have fixed that by pardoning their possession of small amounts of marijuana that occurred during the failed prohibition era.”

With the pardon, the conviction will not appear on a person’s criminal history on a Colorado Bureau of Investigation records check. Municipal-level marijuana crimes, or people issued a summons without a conviction, were not included.

The pardons align with a new Colorado law passed this year that increased the amount of marijuana that adults 21 and older can carry from 1 ounce to 2 ounces.

Anyone who is unsure about whether their conviction has been pardon can request the information by filling out a form on the Colorado Bureau of Investigations website.