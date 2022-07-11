EVERGREEN, Colo. (KDVR)– As the summer season heats up and wildfire risks grow with increasing drought conditions across Colorado, Gov. Polis is outlining the danger and efforts to stop wildfires from growing out of control.

The governor will be joined by Executive Director of the Department of Natural Resources Dan Gibbs and other local leaders Monday to discuss the administration’s efforts to prevent wildfires and a new law that provides forest restoration and wildfire risk mitigation grants for projects on federal lands.

The reception in Evergreen for the news conference may be spotty. If possible, we will stream the news conference live on FOX31 NOW at 10:30 a.m. in the player above.