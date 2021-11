DENVER (KDVR) — Colorado Gov. Jared Polis will discuss a deal with major unions Thursday and outline a plan to raise the minimum wage for state direct care workers to $15 per hour.

Union heads for Colorado WINS will be in attendance. This is the first partnership agreement between Colorado WINS and the state.

The deal also involves the Service Employees International Union or SEIU.

