DENVER (KDVR) — Gov. Jared Polis has ordered all flags to be lowered to half-staff in honor of a sergeant killed in the line of duty.

Polis announced the order on Tuesday.

Flags will be lowered to half-staff on Wednesday, Dec. 6 to honor Sgt. Michael Moran, who was killed last week. He was shot following a traffic stop in Cortez. Dec. 6 is the day of his memorial service.

Moran served as a Marine for nine years before he joined the Cortez Police Department in 2012. He became a K-9 handler in 2016 and was most proud of his canine partner Otto, who retired in 2020 and passed away in October.

He leaves behind two daughters, friends and family.

“Sgt. Michael Moran will be remembered by his fellow officers for his dedication and sense of humor,” The Cortez Police Department said in a statement.

Cortez Police Sgt. Michael Moran was killed during a traffic stop on Nov. 29, 2023. (Cortez Police Department)

The funeral for Moran will be held Wednesday at 10 a.m. at the Cortez Recreation Center. The service is not open to the public but will be streamed on KDVR.com.

The public is invited to stand along Main Street, between Chestnut Street and Harrison Street, to view the procession.

Those wishing to leave notes of support for Moran’s family can drop them off at the Cortez Police Department where a patrol vehicle has been parked outside.

A fundraiser has also been set up for Moran’s family through the Colorado Fallen Hero Foundation. Donations will go toward funeral expenses and support for the Moran family and the Cortez Police Department.

Flags will remain at half-staff from sunrise to sunset on all public buildings.