Polis orders Colorado flags at half-staff to honor slain FBI agent

DENVER (KDVR) — Gov. Jared Polis on Monday ordered all flags on Colorado public buildings to be lowered at half-staff to honor FBI Special Agent Laura Schwartzenberger, who was killed in the line of duty.

“As the FBI family, the law enforcement family, and the Colorado community grieve the loss of these heroes, we will honor their ultimate sacrifice by continuing our mission to protect the American people,” said Denver FBI Special Agent in Charge Michael Schneider.

Flags will be lowered to half-staff until sunset on Saturday.

Schwartzenberger, 43, was from Pueblo. She had been an agent with the FBI since December 2005 and worked in the Miami field office on a squad of agents handling violent crimes against children, according to court records. Her work primarily focused on tracking offenders who sexually exploit children online and investigating other crimes against children.

Special Agents Daniel Alfin and Schwartzenberger were fatally shot Tuesday while serving a search warrant in a crimes against children case in Sunrise, Florida, FBI Director Christopher Wray said.

The Colorado native graduated from Pueblo South High School in 1996. She was an accomplished diver and competed with the Colorado State University dive team for one year before transferring to Northeastern University in 2000, according to the governor’s office.

Schwartzenberger is survived by her husband and two children.