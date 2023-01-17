DENVER (KDVR) — Gov. Jared Polis will deliver the State of the State address at the Capitol Tuesday morning.

After being elected for a second term as Colorado’s governor, Polis will deliver a speech and lay out his priorities for his new term.

One of the main issues Polis plans to tackle is making life less expensive for Coloradans. Colorado’s decadelong rocket to the top of U.S. housing prices has landed it second only to the Golden State in unaffordability.

According to the Data Desk, Colorado is tied for the sixth-highest share of renters paying more than 35% of their income on rent. It is tied with Mississippi and New Jersey, with 43% of renters officially cost-burdened.

Polis is expected to discuss legislation that will increase affordable housing so that people can comfortably live where they work.

Other topics Polis is expected to address are:

Wanting to make Colorado 100% renewable energy powered by 2040

Manage water scarcity

Reduce crime and prevent it from happening in the future

Save Coloradans money when it comes to inflation

The State of the State address will be live in the player above at 11 a.m.