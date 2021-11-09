Polis honors Colorado heroes ahead of Veterans Day

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — Colorado Gov. Jared Polis and state military leaders are recognizing the men and women who served their country in the armed forces ahead of Veterans Day.

Polis was joined by the Chief of Joint Staff Colonel Michael Bruno with the Department of Military and Veteran Affairs, visiting the Veterans Community Living Center at Fitzsimons. He was also joined by members of the community who were present last year for the first veteran resident at Fitzsimons to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

“Colorado has a rich and proud military heritage that goes back for generations, and that’s something we are immeasurably proud of. It was almost a year ago when we gathered here at Fitzsimons to administer some of the very first life-saving vaccines,” Polis said.

“As we recognize Veterans Day this week, I hope that every Coloradan thinks about how their actions impact the people around them, including our veteran community. Our veterans have supported us, now it’s our turn to support them. There are many ways that we can do that, and one of the best ways we can do that is to get vaccinated.”

