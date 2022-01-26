Polis highlights the importance of clean water in 2022

DENVER (KDVR) — In the backdrop of the Marshall Fire, Colorado’s governor is highlighting the importance of clean water and the things Coloradans can do to make an impact on protecting and conserving water in a state more and more affected by drought.

Gov. Jared Polis will be attending the Colorado Water Congress Annual Convention in Aurora Wednesday. He will be joined by Water Education Colorado Executive Director Jayla Poppleton.

The governor is expected to announce a yearlong initiative pushing Coloradans to take a more active role in securing the state’s water future. They will also be rolling out “22 Ways to Care for Water in 2022.”

The event kicks off at 12:45 p.m. You can watch it live on FOX31 NOW in the player above.