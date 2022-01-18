Polis, faith leaders, address rising antisemitism after TX standoff

DENVER (KDVR) — A call to action against antisemitism on Tuesday night in Colorado. Community, faith and state leaders came together virtually to address the recent hostage situation at a Texas synagogue.

On Saturday chaos erupted at a synagogue in Colleyville, which has heightened and renewed fears of rising antisemitism in the U.S. During Sabbath service, 44-year-old Malik Faisal Ackram walked into the Congregation Beth Israel with a pistol and held four people hostage for hours, including a rabbi who credited previous training to getting everyone out safely.

During the standoff, Akram demanded the release of a Pakistani neuroscientist convicted of trying to kill U.S Army officers in Afghanistan.

“He didn’t choose to go to the library and take people hostage. He didn’t choose a church to hold people hostage. He went to a synagogue and that was an act of antisemitism,” said Scott Levin, regional director of the Anti-Defamation League.

ADL is calling on Congress to double funding for the Department of Homeland Security’s Nonprofit Security Grant Program. According to their website, the program provides nonprofits such as Jewish schools, federations, and houses of worship with much-needed assistance to bolster security.

On Tuesday night, Colorado faith leaders and government officials expressed that Colleyville was not random and came together to stand united with the Jewish community. In attendance were Attorney General Phil Weiser and Gov. Jared Polis.

“The state of Colorado stands with you. As a state we take threats and all threats against the Jewish community, or any marginalized community, as a threat against all of us,” Polis said. “One we will not tolerate.”

Polis lent his support to improving security and safety at Colorado synagogues to make sure these acts of hate and violence don’t happen in the state or anywhere. In 2018, Denver Police upped patrols at synagogues after an anti-semitic mass shooting in Pittsburg left 11 people dead.

However, it’s not just Jewish places of worship being targeted. In 2019, a man was caught and arrested in Denver after wielding a rifle at the Downtown Islamic Center, making anti-Muslim comments.

Imam Muhammad Kolila, Rep. Iman Jodeh, Rep. Dafna Michaelson Jenet, Rocky Mountain Rabbis and Cantors President Rabbi Brian Field and President-Elect Rabbi Emily Hyatt, and President and CEO of Jewish Colorado Rabbi Jay Strear, among others, preached the same message to those of the Jewish faith.

“We say to our Jewish family: We love you; we’re praying for you and we’re praying with you,” said Dr. Thomas Mays, president of the Greater Metro Denver Ministerial Alliance.

The White House is labeling the Texas stand-off as an act of terrorism.

Polis said the discussion into antisemitism will continue in the state and he will lend support to ensure “Colorado remains a Colorado for all.”