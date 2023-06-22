DENVER (KDVR) — The governor declared a disaster emergency for several Colorado counties Thursday after severe storms.

Gov. Jared Polis issued the verbal declaration for Lincoln, Elbert, El Paso and Washington counties. Severe thunderstorm and flash flood warnings were in effect into Thursday night as weather systems moved across the state.

Thursday brought a second consecutive day of severe weather, adding to weeks of rain that have affected property all over the Front Range.

Eastern Colorado was at risk for large hail, gusty winds and isolated tornadoes. At least one confirmed tornado touched down, causing damage in the Highlands Ranch area as storms moved east.

The governor’s declaration frees up funds for the recovery and allows for the use of state resources, according to the Colorado Office of Emergency Management. Also activated in response were the state’s Emergency Operations Center and the field operations staff for the Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management.

