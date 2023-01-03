DENVER (KDVR) — The governor’s budget proposal for Colorado includes a focus on the workforce shortage, clean energy and creating tax relief for homeowners.

The gap between the jobs and available workers continues to grow in Colorado. Gov. Jared Polis wants to invest $70 million toward filling those jobs. The money will go toward free training in fields like education, law enforcement and advanced manufacturing.

“These are other fields that we need people in and we’re going to reduce costs and make it free for people to get certification in this field,” Polis said. “We have twice the number of job openings than we have unemployed people in our state. That’s a good problem to have, but it’s also a bad problem to have.”

Another item in his budget is the rising cost of property taxes. The governor wants to set aside $200 million to provide immediate relief to homeowners. The long-term plan is to work with the legislature to create a more permanent solution to the growing commercial and residential property taxes.

“The danger is if we don’t provide additional property tax relief, Coloradans could be priced out of where they live just because of increased property values,” Polis said.

The governor would also like to increase the incentive for using renewable energy by increasing rebates for electric vehicles, e-bikes and electric lawnmowers and leaf blowers. The plan includes $120 million in clean energy tax credits to move fast toward 100% renewable energy.

The budget also touched on housing costs and funding for schools to purchase instructional material, especially in STEM areas.

The budget now goes to the state legislature for approval.