Polis appoints former rival Walker Stapleton to economic development commission

Democrat Jared Polis, left and Republican Walker Stapleton are running against each other for Colorado governor in November

DENVER (KDVR) — Gov. Jared Polis is appointing the man who ran against him for the governorship to serve on a state commission focused on economic growth in Colorado.

Walker Stapleton served two terms as Colorado State Treasurer and was the 2018 Republican nominee for governor, losing to Polis in the election. Stapleton made his career as a businessman before stepping into public life.

“I’m thankful to Governor Polis for the opportunity to once again serve the great state of Colorado by joining the Economic Development Commission,” Stapleton said in a press release. “I look forward to working hard on this commission to ensure that Colorado’s economy thrives. Colorado always works better when people set aside their differences and work together to solve problems. This is what today is all about.”

The Colorado Economic Development Commission develops incentive packages to help existing businesses expand and attract new companies to grow jobs in all regions of Colorado.

“Colorado is a great place to do business, and there are so many companies in California, Texas, and elsewhere looking for a new home and we want those good jobs right here in Colorado,” Polis said in a press release. “That’s why I’m proud to name Walker Stapleton to the Economic Development Commission board as an experienced champion for growing strong businesses right here in Colorado, and look forward to working with him to make life more affordable for business owners and community members with even better opportunities to thrive.”

The EDC is made up of 11 members, five of whom are appointed by the governor. The remaining six appointments are split by the Colorado House and Senate.